Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. 3,400,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,226. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $114.12.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

