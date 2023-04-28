Stephens Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CALM opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,152,000 after buying an additional 85,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after buying an additional 175,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

