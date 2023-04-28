Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $212.65. 9,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,621. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average is $211.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

