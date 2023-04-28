Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 165,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

