Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 11,239 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 7.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 769,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,636. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

