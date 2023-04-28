Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 82,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,819. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

