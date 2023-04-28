Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 382,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

