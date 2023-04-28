Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.73. 38,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,568. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

