Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.28.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

