Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 15,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,141. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

