Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 7,475,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,766. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.