Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 1.8 %

ILMN stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.14. The company had a trading volume of 348,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $309.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.