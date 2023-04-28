Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $795,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.