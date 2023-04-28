Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,591 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,827. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.71.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

