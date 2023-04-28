Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 70 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. 768,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

