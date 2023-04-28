Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

