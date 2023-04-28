Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $65.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,044 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 78.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

