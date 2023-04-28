Stifel Nicolaus Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $33.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

FTAI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 255,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

