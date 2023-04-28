Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tremor International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Tremor International Stock Performance

TRMR stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,409,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

