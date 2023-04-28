STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,994. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 565,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 170,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

