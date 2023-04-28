STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
NYSE:STM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,994. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.
STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 565,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 170,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.