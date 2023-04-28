Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 43,483 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 17,871 put options.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

BHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

