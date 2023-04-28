Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 43,483 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 17,871 put options.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 3.5 %
BHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
