Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 16,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKAF shares. CLSA raised shares of Stockland from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Stockland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

