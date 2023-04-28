StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 4.3 %

LBTYK opened at $20.15 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 52.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

