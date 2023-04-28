StockNews.com Downgrades Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLSTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of NLST stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

