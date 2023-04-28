StockNews.com Downgrades Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Netlist Price Performance
Shares of NLST stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.23.
Netlist Company Profile
