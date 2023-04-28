StockNews.com Downgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLM. Barclays lowered their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.