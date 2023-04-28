StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:MRIN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
Marin Software Company Profile
