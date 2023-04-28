StockNews.com Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.