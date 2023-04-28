StockNews.com Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Buy

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,204,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,118. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.