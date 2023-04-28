StockNews.com Upgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Hold

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after buying an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after buying an additional 1,062,511 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

