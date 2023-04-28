StockNews.com Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.18 on Monday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

