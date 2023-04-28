StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVAUF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.