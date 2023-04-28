Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.9 %

STRA traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 53,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

