Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.02 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.64 or 0.06508487 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00039010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,553,073 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

