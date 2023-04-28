Substratum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.75 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,419.88 and approximately $37.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.93 or 0.99966803 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036702 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.