Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SULZF stock remained flat at $86.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92.

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

