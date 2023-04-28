Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 239,515 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
