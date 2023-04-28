Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.16

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 617562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
