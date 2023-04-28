Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.14.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.37. 3,254,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.07. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.3726994 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

