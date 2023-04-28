Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.14.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.37. 3,254,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.07. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.