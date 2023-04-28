Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 11.4 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.