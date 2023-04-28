Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.52. 20,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 153,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
