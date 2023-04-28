Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.52. 20,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 153,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

