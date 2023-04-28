Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Tuya were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 101,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.