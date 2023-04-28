Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 47,301 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,301 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,044. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

