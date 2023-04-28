Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suzuki Motor from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.06. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

