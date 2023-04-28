Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $48.32 million and $1.19 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,462,189,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

