Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY remained flat at $29.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 483,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,508. Symrise has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

See Also

