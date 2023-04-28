Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Symrise Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY remained flat at $29.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 483,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,508. Symrise has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.
About Symrise
Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symrise (SYIEY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.