Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $151,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.90. 1,050,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,660. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.