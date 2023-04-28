Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.88.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,852. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.



