Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,169 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

