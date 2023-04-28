T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTOO remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 332,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,784. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Further Reading

