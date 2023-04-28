TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TOBAF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. 56,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,961. TAAT Global Alternatives has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

