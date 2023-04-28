TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOBAF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. 56,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,961. TAAT Global Alternatives has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.